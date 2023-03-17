Kennesaw State falls short to Xavier in first March Madness appearance

The Owls played the Xavier Musketeers in the first round of the tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Kennesaw State University fell short to Xavier University in their first-ever NCAA Tournament. The score was 72-67.The game came down to the final seconds.

No. 14 seed KSU took on No. 3 seed Xavier in the Midwest Region of the tournament bracket. The Musketeers hail from Cincinnati, Ohio, and are a member of the Big East Conference.

Kennesaw State made history when they clinched a berth in their first-ever NCAA Tournament. It was a moment that shows the success they've been able to conquer this season -- turning around a losing saga.

Owls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim has been leading the way. In his first season in 2019-20, the Owls sputtered to a 1-28 record. However, this season, a 26-8 mark -- including 15 conference wins -- has led to the state's college basketball radar bypassing the likes of struggling Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Their road to the tournament was full of support. Cheerleaders, the pep band, donors and other supporters were on hand Wednesday to see the Owls load and board buses as they headed to the tournament.

The reaction from students is a electric! @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/HL3ZvtMNWK — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) March 17, 2023

And on Game Day, the KSU community gathered for a watch party at the Convocation Center on the university's campus.

The crowd was fired up as they watched their favorite Owls play the game. In solidarity, they chanted "K-S-U," showing school spirit.