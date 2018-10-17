KENNESAW, Ga. – A Kennesaw woman is accused of leaving two young children at a home by themselves and causing a head-on car accident.

Kellie Ann Hutcheson allegedly drove her SUV into oncoming traffic at Legacy Park Circle and Highcroft Main in Kennesaw. When police arrived, she had a hard time standing up and was slurring her speech, with the smell of alcohol on her breath. She told officers she had at least six alcoholic drinks and took anti-anxiety medication but couldn’t recall how much, according to the police report.

Hutcheson told police that she was taking care of her two nieces, ages 4 and 2, but couldn’t remember where they were, police said. The girls were found at a home on Hartness Way but it took police an “extended amount of time” to ensure their safety.

According to Kennesaw police, the children were released to another family member until their mother was able to return home. Hutcheson faces first-degree child cruelty charges, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane of travel. Her bond has been set at $12,500.

