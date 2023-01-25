‘I was beaten, my dreads pulled out’ | Kennesaw State student attacked off campus in possible hate crime

The student, who is Black, told police two young white men jumped him late Saturday night outside his apartment as he was getting out of his car.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Police are working to find out who attacked a Kennesaw State University student outside his off-campus apartment over the weekend.

The student, Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, said two young white men he had never seen before rushed at him, beat him and called him racial slurs.

He had to go to the hospital; his attackers drove away.

It was a frightening, possibly life-threatening, ordeal that was over in seconds, he said.

“They were hitting me, they stomped on me,” Rosemond said Wednesday night. “As they’re beating me they’re referring to me as Black boy, boy, (expletive), constantly saying racial slurs as they’re attacking me.”

He was recalling the moments from just before midnight Saturday. Rosemond said he was arriving back at his apartment complex, West 22 Apartments, after working his part-time job as a Door Dash driver.

The KSU student remembers seeing a small group of young men standing in the parking lot, and he said he drove around them, and found a parking space, and got out of his car.

Kennesaw police are trying to sort out exactly what happened next.

Security camera video from late Saturday night shows part of the confrontation outside Rosemond’s apartment.

Rosemond said Wednesday that as the men were attacking him, he was able to run behind a Jeep that was parked in the middle of the parking lot, and that’s when they beat him to the pavement, and kicked him in the face, breaking his nose.

“As one holds onto me, the other one approaches me and he says, ‘rip out that (expletive) dreads.’”

Rosemond got away, ran the short distance to his first-floor apartment and banged on his window, calling to his roommate for help, he said.

“He was bleeding, and his nose was fractured,” said the roommate, Emmanuel Osakwe. He added Rosemond’s attackers got into the Jeep with two others and drove away, but not before they threw Rosemond’s backpack into a tree, and threw his keys under one of the cars in the parking lot as if to make it difficult for him to find them.

Osakwe and Rosemond said they have since learned that a witness told police that one of the white men claimed that Rosemond had tried to drive into a white man in the parking lot as the KSU student was arriving home.

“They said that I was driving recklessly in the neighborhood and hit their fraternity brother, which is completely wrong, that’s completely not true,” Rosemond said. “Because I consciously moved around them because I did see them in the middle of the road.”

Also, a witness told police that one of the white men claimed Rosemond had a gun.

“Nobody here owns a gun,” Osakwe said.

Rosemond said he does not ever carry a gun while on the job for Door Dash or at any other time.

“Call it what it is -- it’s a hate crime,” Osakwe said. “It has to be. I can’t sugar coat it, because somebody came home after a long day’s work and got attacked at their car.”

Rosemond hopes police are able to obtain all of the security camera videos from the apartment complex and possibly identify who beat him.

“I want them to be charged with assault, I want them to be charged with discrimination,” he said. “This was a pure hate crime. I’m blessed to be able to share this and give everybody the understanding that this is still the world that we live in, and I know it’s not everybody. I’m grateful that I’m able to tell my story because there are people that went through (something like) this and haven’t been able to tell their story.”