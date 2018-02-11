KENNESAW, Ga. – A man is accused of groping three young girls out on Halloween in Kennesaw.

Michael Watford, 48, was arrested for sexual battery against a minor after he allegedly followed the girls and groped them as they walked down Peace Drive in Kennesaw. The girls demanded him to go away and told him not to touch them.

According to the warrant from Cobb County, Watford followed the three girls under the age of 12. Watford allegedly grabbed one of the 12-year-old girls by the breast and went up behind an 11-year-old and grabbed her by the waist.

Watford has been charged with sexual battery and two counts of simple batter and is held on $7,500 bond.

