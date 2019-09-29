COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man had to be rushed to the hospital Sunday after officials said he was shot by a Kennesaw Police officer.

Investigators are still gathering information, but the say the shooting happened at a home in the 2600 block of Lone Oak Trail in Kennesaw.

Officials told an 11Alive photographer on scene that the person shot was taken to a nearby hospital. They did not say whether any officers were hurt.

According to officials, police were at the home for a domestic call when the person in question pulled out a gun and appeared to point it at officers. The officer reported feeling threatened, and pulled the trigger on his gun, officials said.

Shortly after, the Kennesaw Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the case. This is the 64th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been called to investigate this year.

11Alive has a crew on scene and will update this story as details develop.

