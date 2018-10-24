COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities have positively identified the human skeletal remains found at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Monday night.

According to Cobb County Police the remains belong to 25-year-old David Blake who went missing March 9.

Blake disappeared earlier this year while hiking on Kennesaw Mountain. Police found the 25-year-old's blue Nissan Sentra abandoned with the keys inside. Despite an extensive search by air and on the ground, though, there had been no trace of him. That changed, however, when a hiker came across the remains at some point after 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

Authorities said the remains have been there for some time. They did not say exactly where the remains were found, only that they were on the park property. Personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office, National Park Service and Cobb County Police are working jointly on the case.

11Alive's Faith Abubey spoke to Blakes family shortly after he went missing, saying that they just hoped to find her son.

“We've got to find David and give this family some closure," a private investigator the family hired said.

