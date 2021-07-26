Single mother faces heartbreak after Habitat for Humanity cancels home build amid pandemic

Sakinata Kone says she put down $1,200 and volunteered 48 of the 50 hours Habitat requires, then the pandemic hit.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A single mother who was hoping for a better life for her two sons says her Habitat for Humanity home build was canceled because she could not return to work during the pandemic.

Sakinata Kone lives in a small apartment in Kennesaw with her two sons. She thought Habitat for Humanity would be the way for them to finally have a place of their own.

"Youseff is a sweet, sweet little boy," she said.

When Youseff was born, he was born severely premature. Now, at 10-years-old he's nonverbal and uses a wheelchair.

Kone said she knew her family needed more space to store Youseff's wheelchair and therapy equipment, along with space for him to play outside and roll around. So she applied for a Habitat for Humanity home in 2019.

"They told me they were supposed to start my house this year, sometime this year in February," she said.

Kone said she put down $1,200 and volunteered for 48 of the 50 hours Habitat requires.

"That was a struggle for me with my son," she said.

Then, the pandemic hit.

Kone works at a grocery store and had to take leave because Youseff is so high risk.

"I told her because of the COVID, I couldn't work. Because I don't have anyone to take care of my little boy," she said.

She said the director of Habitat for Humanity North Central Georgia gave her an additional month in February to go back to work, but she didn't think it was safe to interact with so many people when COVID cases were still surging.

Shortly after that, Kone said they canceled her build.

"Sometimes he's at the hospital for weeks with surgeries. And I've never applied for unemployment before!" she said. "I have always worked to take care of my children, so don't make me feel like I am just sitting there."

In a statement, Habitat said deselections are very rare and only made when the future homeowner cannot meet the obligations of the organization:

"Habitat for Humanity-North Central Georgia works closely with every future homeowner to ensure they have the necessary tools and resources to build a stable and secure future through affordable homeownership. Habitat homeowners are selected based on their need for a decent and safe home, a willingness to partner, and an ability to pay an affordable mortgage. Applicant deselections are always a last resort if a future homeowner is unable to meet the financial requirements and obligations necessary to take on a monthly mortgage payment and happen very rarely. Due to privacy considerations, Habitat is unable to comment on the specific individuals with whom we partner."

Kone believes the organization could have shown her more grace.

"It wasn't right. It wasn't right. I am thinking there should be more understanding. I told Ms. Mary that wasn't fair to me, it's still not fair," she said.

She said she begged them to reconsider, but they refused.

"What can I do? I am just waiting for God's help," she said.

Kone says the director told her she could reapply for the program - but she would have to be selected again, and start from scratch with all of her volunteer hours.