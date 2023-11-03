GBI officials identify remains of second East Point business partner who disappeared three months ago

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday that they identified the second business partner, Kenny Guerra, 35.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous version of this story.

It's been three months since two East Point business partners disappeared. A month later, the remains of two people were found near the bank of the Chattahoochee River.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday that they identified the second business partner, Kenny Guerra, 35.

The remains of Jason Salter, 39, were positively identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office last month. His remains were identified by dental records, according to medical examiners.

GBI officials are now looking for answers and asking the public for any information on the pair's death.

Authorities said they are ruling both of their deaths a homicide at this time.

Salter and Guerra were last seen on Feb. 25. The two men are both fathers, business partners and best friends who vanished.

Salter's brother reported them missing on Feb. 26 after Salter didn't come home or answer his cell phone.

The families have been looking for them ever since. They organized searches and the community got involved to look for the men.

Last month, the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department said the apparent remains of two people were discovered near the river at the Bouckaert Farm property in Fulton County. The farm sits on 8,000 acres and is home to an event space and equestrian facility, according to its website.

GBI officials said that the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department requested them to assist them in their death investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI at 770-388-5019.