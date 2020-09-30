Murder suspect shot during attempted arrest, sheriff's office says; GBI responding

Here's what we know right now.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding after an apparent murder suspect was shot by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the state agency confirms.

Not many details are known at this time, but the GBI said that agents are heading to the scene following the reports of gunfire in the 3800 block of Kensingwood Trace.

At this time, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened as its fugitive unit - working with the US Marshal's Office - was working to arrest a murder suspect.

No more details, including the extent of that suspect's injuries and whether any others were injured, were available at this time.