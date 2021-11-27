Child kills 5-year-old girl on Thanksgiving

Police said the kids found a gun that was not secured.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Thanksgiving holiday turned tragic in South Fulton when a child was killed with what police said was an unsecured handgun. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 25 inside an apartment at The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartment Homes at around 7:00 p.m.

Khalis Eberhart, 5, was with another juvenile when that child fired the gun, hitting her in the chest, according to South Fulton Police. They said she was taken to the hospital where she died.

Now, the shooting is under investigation.

Police have not released many details and we do not know the relationship between the two children, the age of the child who fired the gun nor if either child lived in the apartment where the shooting happened.