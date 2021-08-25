Police: Woman kidnapped in northwest Atlanta, likely a domestic situation

The woman was able to escape and returned home unharmed.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a woman was "snatched from her car" in what they were investigating as a kidnapping in the Vine City neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene of Magnolia Street and Vine Street in northwest Atlanta around 4:20 a.m.

Just before 8 a.m., police said the woman was able to escape and returned home unharmed.

"On scene, officers spoke to the caller who advised that his girlfriend had been kidnapped at gunpoint," police said in a statement. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect know each other, and the incident is domestic in nature."

The community is on heightened alert after a 27-year-old woman was kidnapped on Aug. 13 as she exited her vehicle in front of her southeast Atlanta home -- and later found shot dead. The suspect, in that case, was captured in Griffin and charged with Mariam Abdulrab's death.