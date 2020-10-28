2 children die in LaGrange mobile home fire

A 12- and 8-year-old from LaGrange did not survive, despite efforts from their mother to get the children out.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Two children died Wednesday following a fire at a mobile home in LaGrange, police said.

A 911 call was made around 4 a.m. to the Cherry Valley Mobile Estates mobile home park. When fire crews and police arrived, the home was fully engulfed, they said.

A 12- and 8-year-old did not make it out, despite efforts from their mother, who was injured and transported to Grady Hospital.

Police said she was removed from the home by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the local fire department and state fire marshal's office.