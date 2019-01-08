POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to give kudos to a deputy who safely removed a venomous snake that a group of children had crowded around.

Deputy Mike Jones arrived at a home in the Mountain View subdivision and found the large timber rattlesnake on a driveway. They said a crowd of children had circled around the snake.

The snake was removed safely and placed back into the wild away from homes, the Facebook post said.

The sheriff's office used this as an opportunity to remind families to share with their children that this breed of snake is venomous and can be deadly if bitten.

