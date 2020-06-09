DNR reports one drowning statewide as Labor Day weekend gets underway

There were also two cases of boating under the influence reported so far.

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The agency which monitors many of Georgia's parks had few major incidents to report on the first official day of the Labor Day weekend; however, there has already been one drowning.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon confirmed that one person had drowned in south Georgia on Saturday. McKinnon said the victim, a 24-year-old man, had jumped from a tree into the Kinchafoonee Creek in Lee County around 5:35 p.m. and didn't resurface. His body was later recovered by a Lee County dive team.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Despite the holiday weekend often bringing many people to Georgia's lakes and streams, this is the only drowning reported by the DNR between 12:01 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Otherwise, there have been two cases of boating under the influence (BUI) reported - one in the Acworth area and the other in the Albany region. So far, there have been no reports of boating incidents, injuries, boating deaths or accidents involving alcohol reported by the DNR.