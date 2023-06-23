Services today for 9-year-old killed in East Point accidental shooting

King Black is being remembered in his home in Michigan.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mourning family and his hometown community in Michigan will celebrate the life of a 9-year-old boy Friday who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in East Point earlier this month.

You can watch the celebration of life services for King Javaire Black here.

Black died at a home on East Washington Avenue in early June.

Authorities said that they believe the shooting happened inside the home. Two other children were in the house at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators had previously said the shooting appeared to be accidental. After further investigation, police said the mother at the home - not King's - is now facing charges for convincing her children to lie about what happened.

Police records show the woman's son was playing with a loaded Glock handgun inside the home and the gun accidentally discharged. King was standing outside the front door and the bullet hit him in the chest, records show.

Police learned about the details when the woman's 6-year-old daughter explained to investigators during an interview she and her brother were told to lie about what happened, a report reveals.

"Another child's life should not be taken because of irresponsibility," Joy Black, King's mother said.

Fulton County jail records show the mother of the child who fired the gun is currently facing two charges of influencing a witness. 11Alive is not naming her because she is not directly accused of King's death.

However, those charges could be upgraded.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said the mother left her two children and King alone while she went shopping with the loaded gun in the house.