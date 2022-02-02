'The road wasn't easy' | King Walker on signing for Charleston Southern University

One multi-sport athlete signed to the school of his dreams.

ATLANTA — One multi-sport athlete joined the hundreds that made their decisions Wednesday on National Signing Day. King Walker, an 18-year-old from Booker T. Washington High School decided on Charleston Southern University.

According to Walker, it was a tough journey to signing day.

"The road wasn't easy. I had to wake up every day at 6 a.m. to lift weights. I had to grind out through cold years because we didn't even know if we were going to have a football season my 11th-grade year," said Walker.

Walker will join the football team at CSU as a defensive linebacker. He took to social media Wednesday to make it official.

Walker had three other offers on the table but to him, the decision was a simple one to make.

" As soon as I went on an official visit, I fell in love with the school atmosphere, the coaches, everybody. I was like yeah, this is the school," said Walker.

The two things that stood out to Walker from CSU were their head football coaches and CSU being a Christian school.

"I got to the campus. I found out it was a Christian school. You know, I'm a real big faith believer. They have chapel every day and that's good," said Walker.