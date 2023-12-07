UGA's Kirby Smart has highest buyout clause

With a buy-out clause exceeding $91 million, Kirby Smart stands atop the list of contract buyout stipulations.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, according to a recent study conducted by an online betting guide, has emerged with the highest college coach buyout.

Smart's remarkable achievements with the Georgia Bulldogs have not only earned him unprecedented success on the field but also secured him a jaw-dropping contract extension last year.

With a staggering buyout clause exceeding $91 million in that contract, Smart is atop the list of college football coaching list of contract buyout stipulations.

Not that the school would have any plans to use it - Smart's coaching and leadership have propelled the Bulldogs to back-to-back championship victories, solidifying their position as one of the most dominant teams in recent memory.

In recognition of his achievements, Smart was awarded the extension last year worth an astounding $112.5 million, with a guarantee that extends through 2026.

Taking the second spot on the list is Jimbo Fisher, the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies. Fisher's recent contract extension, valued at $94.95 million over ten years, was granted during a successful season for the Aggies.

However, unlike Smart, A&M's recent struggles and losing record have raised questions about the school would ever considering swallowing the massive buyout in his deal.

Rounding out the top three is Mel Tucker of Michigan State University. Despite commanding an impressive salary, Tucker has faced difficulties in terms of on-field performance since taking charge of the program. The university would face a daunting $76 million buyout if they were to part ways with Tucker.

Only one coach in the top-10 of college sports, Kentucky's basketball coach John Calipari, appears on the list from outside the football world.

Top 10 college coaches with the largest buy-out clauses

| Rank | Coach | College | Role | Buy-Out Clause |

|------|-----------------|------------------|---------------------|-------------------|

| 1 | Kirby Smart | Georgia | Head Football Coach | $91.3 million

| 2 | Jimbo Fisher | Texas A&M | Head Football Coach | $77 million

| 3 | Mel Tucker | Michigan State | Head Football Coach | $76 million

| 4 | Brian Kelly | LSU | Head Football Coach | $68 million

| 5 | Dabo Swinney | Clemson | Head Football Coach | $64 million

| 5 | James Franklin | Penn State | Head Football Coach | $64 million

| 7 | Nick Saban | Alabama | Head Football Coach | $46 million

| 8 | Ryan Day | Ohio State | Head Football Coach | $44.5 million

| 9 | Brent Venables | Oklahoma | Head Football Coach | $36.5 million