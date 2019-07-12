ATLANTA — Here comes ‘Skater Claus.’

What the heck is a ‘Skater Claus’ you may ask? Unlike the jolly holiday character that he shares his namesake with, ‘Skater Claus’ doesn’t care if you’ve been naughty or nice. You’re going to get a gift regardless.

‘Skater Claus’ is the charitable pseudonym of local Edgewood resident, Mark Condit. Condit, who has been obsessed with the sport of skateboarding since he was five years old, decided to pay his love of the board forward by hosting his very first skateboard giveaway for a local Atlanta community.

His non-profit organization, Boards 4 Kids, was founded only a year ago when Condit’s wife ran across a posting on the NextDoor app seeking toys donations for local underprivileged kids.

Last year, Condit was able to provide a handful of boards to a foster family in need. Thus ‘Skater Claus’ was born.

Gifts from Skater Claus giveaway event

Since last December, Condit a.k.a. Skater Claus has made it his mission to gather as many skateboard parts, new or used, and put together boards for underprivileged kids. His mission was a simple one. To share his love of skateboarding by providing children in need with access to free skateboards, helmets, and pads for this holiday season. In 2019 alone, Condit has already given away over 100 skateboards and helmets to those in need.

“What I love about skateboarding is it gives you a way to use your imagination to turn the urban landscape into a playground,” Condit told My East Atlanta News in an interview.

On Saturday, Condit will be donning ‘Skater Claus’ apparel for his very first skateboard giveaway and demonstration at Trestletree Village Apartments in the Ormewood Park area.

In addition to 40 skateboards and skateboards that he plans to give away - nearly all of which were assembled by Condit himself - free helmets and protective pads will also be provided for those in attendance. The skateboard giveaway event will also feature a DJ, free barbeque and skateboard lessons for the uninitiated.

The event begins at 12 p.m. at the apartment complex and will take place rain or shine.

For more information about the Condit, read a full interview here.

