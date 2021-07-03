Edgewood neighborhood shooting sends one to hospital in Atlanta

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that occurred in the city's Edgewood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 1572 Hardee Street, the address of Edgewood Court Apartments, just after 3:30 p.m. They arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound; though, police didn't say if he was an adult, teen, or child.

His exact condition wasn't released but police said he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken from the scene.

At this time, police haven't identified a suspect in the crime. Investigators are now at the scene working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.