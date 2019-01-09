ATLANTA — Police are looking for a man who opened fire on an officer and his brother when confronted in an Atlanta parking garage on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said that around 4:30 a.m., an office-duty officer with their department noticed a man looking in cars in a parking garage at 1450 La France Street NE. Police said the officer confronted the suspect and asked him if he lived there.

The suspect responded by saying he was there to visit his girlfriend but couldn't provide her name or apartment information. After the initial exchange, police said the officer continued to monitor the suspect and noticed him pulling on door handles.

That's when the officer identified himself as police and asked to speak with the suspect. Police said the suspect began to walk away as the officer's brother joined the situation.

Preliminary reports suggest that both the officer and his brother attempted to prevent the suspect from leaving and. At some point, the officer's brother grabbed the suspect by the shoulder and noticed he had a gun.

At that moment, police said their officer took cover and the suspect fired three to four shots in their direction before escaping.

Despite the gunfire, no one was injured in the incident though police found evidence that several cars had been broken into and had items stolen from them. At least one car was hit by the gunfire, police said.

Police have since recovered shell casings from the scene as they continue their investigation. They've also released photos of the man who allegedly opened fire on their officer. The suspect appears to be a black male in his early 20s who, at the time, was wearing a brown hoodie, black jeans and shoes that were black and white on the bottom.

The area where the shooting happened is just south of DeKalb Avenue in the upper portion of the Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS which allows tipsters to remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

