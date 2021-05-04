Shooting in busy Atlanta neighborhood park injures one

The shooting happened at Bessie Branham Park on Sunday evening.

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a Kirkwood area park on Easter Sunday.

Atlanta Police said that they were called to 2051 Delano Drive, the address of Bessie Branham Park, around 7 p.m. on Sunday after someone heard gunfire in the area.

Officers investigated and soon found a man with a gunshot wound. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between people at the park. However, they have not yet said how that shooting originated.

Bystanders, however, were able to point out someone they believed to be a suspect in the shooting. That person, an adult male, has been detained but not publicly identified.

While the victim's exact condition isn't known, police said he was stable when taken to the hospital.