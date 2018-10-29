Get ready to rock and roll all night!

After 45 years, Kiss is calling it quits, but not before they hit the road one last time. Dubbed the "End of the Road" world tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be at the State Farm Arena (formerly known as Philips Arena) on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

According to Billboard Music, the tour features band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer and should run until at least 2020.

Kiss is offering VIP experiences and special Kiss Army fan presales beginning Wednesday, Oct. 31. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2.

The band issued a statement promising the tour will be "the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

KISS was formed 45 years ago and has become known for the band's wild stage outfits, make-up and stage pyrotechnics — not to mention fire breathing and blood-spitting.

