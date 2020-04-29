Kitchen fire in Gwinnett Co. ravages apartment building, leaving 40 displaced

One person was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for exposure to smoke.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A grease fire in the kitchen of a Norcross apartment building left two people injured and 40 resident displaced.

An occupant of the apartment said they attempted to douse the fire with a portable extinguisher, but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters responded at 7:32 p.m. to a resident report of an apartment fire on the 2020 block of Rockbridge Court in unincorporated Norcross.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames showing from the roof and in the attic of a two-story, multi-unit apartment building, according to Gwinnett Fire Cpt. Tommy Rutledge.

"Crews made entry, but were forced out due to a partial roof collapse and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions," Rutledge said. "Command ordered both aerial ladders and multiple hand lines to flow on the fire to knock down the bulk of the flames from the exterior."

Four other units sustained residual smoke and water damage.

Two adults were assessed at the scene by paramedics for minor exposure to smoke, Rutledge said. One adult was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

Cooking is a leading cause of residential fires year-round, Rutledge added. Firefighters encourage all residents to follow safe cooking practices and to supervise food on the stove or in the oven.