DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police in DeKalb are trying to determine the source of Ku Klux Klan pamphlets that were found in a few communities.

DeKalb County Police told 11Alive they recovered three pamphlets from the Lehaven Condos parking lot Friday.

Sunday, officers recovered KKK literature from Henderson Park. They said there was also literature left in the 1800 block o Mason Mill Road.

Police said there doesn't appear to be any direct threats that would prompt criminal charges, but they are still investigating to determine the origin of the fliers.

