Student 'attacked with blade' during fight at metro Atlanta high school, principal says

The student who was attacked with the blade was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the principal wrote.

GRAYSON, Ga. — A student was taken to the hospital after he was attacked with a knife during a fight Monday morning, the principal said.

In a letter sent to parents, Grayson High School principal Dana Pugh said two students got in a fight and one of them "used a box cutter to slice the student he was fighting."

"I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Both students will face appropriate disciplinary consequences for fighting, and the student who used the box cutter will face criminal charges," he wrote in the letter.