Permits filed to demolish historic Krispy Kreme after two fires

The first fire caused major damage of the restaurant that first opened in 1965.

ATLANTA — A historic doughnut shop in the heart of Atlanta may have seen its final days after dealing with two large fires.

Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue opened more than 60 years ago, the same year as Atlanta Fulton County Stadium in 1965. It was one of the first Krispy Kreme locations established outside the young company's main bases of operation in Winston-Salem, N.C. and Nashville.

Just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 10, a massive fire ripped through the shop. Videos and pictures showed the back part of the building engulfed.

Investigators ruled that fire as arson.

Earlier this month, on July 7, another fire broke out at the already charred shop. Officials said: “There was damage from the previous fire, damage from us putting out the previous fire, water damage and there hasn’t been any removal of debris from the previous fire so we had to deal with that," Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson Cortez Stafford said.

So was that the final straw?

Permits were filed in the City of Atlanta to demolish the building. A spokesperson told 11Alive that it is still pending a review.

It is unclear if the owners, including Shaq, will rebuild or take advantage of the prime location, sell the land or build something else.

Stay tuned...