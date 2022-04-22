Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme to make a comeback after 2 devastating fires

It's shutting down its drive-thru temporary pop-up Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta's iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon will soon have doughnuts hot and ready – again.

A spokesperson for the brand announced the temporary drive-thru shop will close Sunday as the brand plans to make a comeback with a brick and mortar shop. The decision comes as Krispy Kreme is glazing over plans to begin construction on a new permanent structure there.

Krispy Kreme created its doughnut pop-up after the original building caught fire – twice.

Crews gutted the structure after two major fires, months apart, which left the landmark charred. The fire that started last February was being investigated as arson.

Though the massive and beloved Krispy Kreme location has been out of business for more than a year, the company has emphasized the structure is part of metro Atlanta's landscape and it looks forward to sprinkling back a fan favorite soon.

“The Ponce de Leon location is one of our most historic and iconic shops and together with our partner Shaquille O’Neal, we’ve been looking forward to bringing back the joy that is Krispy Kreme to Midtown Atlanta for nearly a year,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said when the pop-up opened.