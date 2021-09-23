'The most horrific event that's occurred in Collierville history' | Police chief describes Kroger shooting

13 people were shot in an active shooter situation at a Kroger in Collierville, Tenn.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Describing the scene as "the most horrific event that's occurred in Collierville history," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane outlined what authorities knew about the shooting at a Kroger that left more than a dozen people injured and the shooter dead.

Thirteen people were shot -- one fatally -- the police chief said. The gunman died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Dale.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call about an active shooter at the Kroger grocery store at 240 New Byhalia Road, Dale said.

Police arrived a few minutes later and found "multiple people shot" in the building.

Officers went room-to-room to help employees who were hiding out in the store, as well as help the victims.

"There were numerous employees that were working -- we found people hiding in freezers and locked offices," Dale said. "They were doing what they had been trained to do."

Twelve victims were transported from the scene, and at least one person walked into a local hospital, Dale said. The injuries were described as "very serious".

"Our hearts go out to those that were injured," Dale said. "We do have one fatally, and our thoughts and prayers are with those family members."

There appeared to be a single shooter, according to Dale.

Dale described the scene as horrific.

"I've been involved in this for 34 years and I've never seen anything like it," Dale said.

The police chief praised the response of law enforcement and firefighters.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and the TBI, were assisting in the investigation, Dale said.

Collierville was "one of the most resilient communities in America", Dale said. He praised the work of the police department.

"I watched guys that ran into the front of that building knowing that -- historically, not in this case, many of these shooters have high-powered rifles -- and not one of them hesitated going in that front door," Dale said.

Dale said authorities would have another briefing Thursday night.