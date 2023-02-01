KSU condemns attack on student in letter

Rosemond, who is Black, said the two men yelled racial slurs as they beat him.

Kennesaw State University addressed the recent arrest of two students after a Black student was attacked outside his apartment complex.

The University made the announcement Wednesday following the alleged attack on Jalique Rosemond. A little over a week ago, Rosemond was rushed to the hospital by his roommate after he said he was jumped by two young white men.

The KSU student said he was getting out of his car when he was attacked by two men he didn’t know. Rosemond also said the pair yelled racial slurs as they beat him.

“They were hitting me, they stomped on me,” he said last week. “As they’re beating me they’re referring to me as Black boy, boy, (expletive), constantly saying racial slurs as they’re attacking me.”

The two 20-year-old suspects have now been identified by the university as fellow students. KSU president Kathy S. Schwaig addressed the possible attack in a letter posted to twitter.

“I want to be clear: this incident goes against everything we stand for at KSU,” the letter wrote. “Hate or violence will never be condoned at KSU.”

Schwaig wrote that as a result of the two students’ arrests, “[they] are following applicable university policies.” Schwaig did not say if the students would be reprimanded pending the results of the investigation.

Schwaig also wrote that “important conversations” will be held for KSU students following the incident.