Atlanta Police investigating after incident in Northeast Atlanta neighborhood

Here's what we know

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigated an incident in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood near the La Vista Walk sign Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to 1180 Lavista Circle near the Salad Express restaurant shortly before 2 p.m.

Captain Jeff Cantin of the Atlanta Police Department said in a press conference that they were initially called to one of the apartments in the neighborhood on a report of a shooting.

There was a brief lockdown but it was quickly determined that no shooting had taken place, Cantin said.

"We were told on the 911 call that the caller came home and found his wife in bed with a friend, and that he had killed her," he said. "So, with that information, we are going to definitely escalate our response just a little bit, just to make sure we're safe and that we're covering everything."