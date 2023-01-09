Drive sober or don’t drive | Georgia troopers urge drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), summer months tend to be more dangerous on the road.

ATLANTA — As summer winds down, millions of Americans are expected to head out of town Labor Day weekend. Georgia State Patrol (GPS) has some advice: Drive sober or don't drive at all.

"If you're gonna drink anything at all, you need to stay home or have someone pick you up," Michael Burns with GPS said.

Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that historically, summer months tend to be more dangerous on the road.

To prevent unnecessary deaths, GPS said they're stepping things up, and for good reason.

During the Labor Day weekend in 2022, GSP arrested 324 drivers for driving under the influence. During the 78-hour period, 15 people died, according to GPS.

"So that's a lot of people in a very short amount of time," Burns said. "So, again, we really want to drive home the message that makes sure you designate a sober driver. If you have anything to drink, don't drive. Call somebody else to drive you."

In addition to the fatality crashes, GSP worked 472 crashes over Labor Day weekend 2022. Of those, 243 were injury crashes.

Burns said alcohol might not be the only reason for so many wrecks. He pointed out that the state patrol agency is seeing more distracted driving out on the roadways.

"We've even seen people riding on the road watching full episodes of certain series on Netflix and obviously anything to distract you from driving. Driving is already a very complex task," Burns said.

Georgia law enforcement will also increase patrols on the Peach State's roads this Labor Day weekend.

Here's how authorities said travelers could keep themselves and their loved ones safe over the weekend:

Observe the speed limit and traffic signals when driving to avoid a potential crash.

Motorists should drive sober. If they cannot drive, a person should designate a sober driver or call a rideshare service.

Troopers are recommending everyone wear a seatbelt in the car and especially make sure children are buckled safely.

Drivers should not be distracted while driving. Troopers recommend being well-rested and alert and focusing on the road. Travelers should also adhere to Georgia's Hands-Free Law.

Plan ahead before traveling. Law enforcement authorities recommend people use their GPS and know their exits ahead of time.