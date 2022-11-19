Lace Land beauty product festival draws overnight campers, braving the cold, to Smyrna

An overnight and early-morning line for the beauty product festival at Denine Defined and Deeply Rooted appeared to draw more than a hundred people.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMYRNA, Ga. — Roughly a hundred or more people braved the cold overnight to camp out and be at the front of the line for the Lace Land beauty product festival in Smyrna on Saturday.

Those who were near first in line said they got there as early as 3 p.m. on Friday - about 18 hours before the event was set to begin at Denine Defined and Deeply Rooted on Spring Road.

The event, which is held yearly and put on by hairstylist Damienne Flagler, promises free wigs, hair services, tattoos, makeup, teeth whitening, haircare and skincare products, food and drink, musical performances and more.

It also brings together many Black owned businesses to highlight their products, with several of the overnight campers saying the vendors were one of the big draws.

Those who waited out overnight said it was completely worth it - and, really, not all that cold.

One camper, Diamond Dean, told 11Alive Photojournalist Hunter Joyce that she came last year and had a great time - so much so, that she was committed to getting in line early this year to have the best possible experience. She said she was among those who started lining up Friday afternoon.

"I want to get first dibs!" she said. "It's giving back to the community, I love that fact that (Flagler) is giving back to the community and doing well for herself."

Dean said she bundled up overnight with five pairs of pants, six shirts and two hoodies, and that it "didn't get too cold."

She and others near the front of the line also said Flagler and the organizers gave out hot chocolate and coffee, and provided a security watch for those who were camped out.

"I get to see things first, first picks, nothing's picked over - you never know what you might get," said another overnight camper, who was with a group of four and said she got there at 3 p.m. on Friday. "Last year we was all the way in the back, this year made sure I was the first person."

That group said they brought a grill overnight and grilled shrimp for dinner.

"We slept no problem," the camper said.