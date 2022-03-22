'You do not have the right to take somebody's life' | Family of man killed near Atlanta hookah bar left heartbroken

Family said Laderrick Jackson, who is affectionately known as Huncho, has a 1-year-old daughter and was working as a club promoter when he was shot and killed.

ATLANTA — Shocked, concerned and heartbroken is how the family of a 24-year-old father is describing his loss after a deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Family said Laderrick Jackson, who is affectionately known as Huncho, has a 1-year-old daughter and was working as a club promoter when he was shot and killed Tuesday morning near two nightclubs in downtown Atlanta.

"Nobody's God but God," Jackson's aunt Queen said. "You do not have the right to take somebody's life."

Police were called to the gunfire around 6 a.m. off Trinity Avenue. As of Tuesday evening, detectives had not released any suspect information.

Jackson's family said they just want his killer caught.

"We want the person found and prosecuted and everything else up under the book," Queen said.

Jackson's aunt Tengela McFasion said he came from a large family and was starting one himself.

“That was my nephew, he was a sweet dude," McFasion said. "He had a child, a mother, he had plenty of these, all his cousins."

Hours after Jackson was shot and killed in front of 255 Trinity Street, his family shared pictures of the 24-year-old. McFashion said the shooting doesn't make sense.

"I heard that he was walking somebody out the club, walking a young lady to her car at the club and there was (an) altercation in the parking lot," she said. "And you know, he got shot, and he tried to run back to the club and he just dropped dead."

Investigators clarified Jackson died of a single gunshot wound before they arrived at the scene. Multiple patrol vehicles were seen in the area near the Monaco Hookah Lounge and Chic Restaurant and Lounge.

According to the agency, they've been called to the area more than 168 times in the past two years. Atlanta Police detailed their calls for service adding that 32 have been for fights, 20 have been for larceny, five for shots fired, and twice for person shot calls.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens pointed out this crime took place hours after all clubs in Atlanta should have been closed.

"We continue to crack down on that," he said. "Our officers are going around making sure they are closed down at 3 o'clock but I think the one last night stayed open a little late and an incident occurred -- and times up."

Police are still looking for the person who fired the deadly shot.

"We want the person found," McFasion emphasized.