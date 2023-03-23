'I am going to work hard for all' | LaGrange makes history after voters elect first Black mayor into office

Mayor-elect Willie T. Edmondson will be sworn into his new position Monday.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Some metro Atlanta counties made history at Tuesday's Special Election. Not only did Jonesboro see their first Black mayor, but so did the City of LaGrange.

Willie T. Edmondson will be the first Black mayor in the city's history.

“I want to take my oath of office on Lafayette Square to show the young people of the community that you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” said Mayor-elect Edmondson.

Officials said Edmondson isn't new to the city's government. He first served as LaGrange city councilman for 24 years before his recent election. His introduction to the city began in 1998 when he first entered his position.

Since then, he has helped create important community development projects to the city, according to a press release.

Edmondson collaborated with city officials to help bring the Great Wolf Lodge and The Thread Trail to the city.

“I am grateful for all who supported me. I’m going to work hard for all of LaGrange to make sure everyone is represented,” said Edmondson.

He began his career in the healthcare profession as a nurse at City-County Hospital, now Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Edmondson then became a pastor in the Christian Ministry at the Bethlehem Baptist Church.

He also owns his own funeral home, according to city officials.

Edmondson said he plans to work hard to represent everyone in the city and he is honored that the community put their trust into him.

The new Mayor wills be sworn into his position Monday at 5 p.m. It will be held at Lafayette Square.