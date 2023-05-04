x
LaGrange Police need help finding 'critically missing' woman

Connie Meredith was last seen leaving an area off W. Lukken Industrial Drive, police said.
Credit: LaGrange Police Department

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police need help finding a missing woman.

Connie Meredith was last seen leaving an area off W. Lukken Industrial Drive, according to a post from the department's Facebook page

Police consider her a "critical missing person," which tends to happen when someone is at a higher risk due to varying factors such as age, health conditions or circumstances surrounding their disappearance

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Meredith is believed to be traveling in a 2007 Lexus GS 35 with Georgia tag plate TCU6179. 

If you have any information about Meredith's whereabouts, call 911 or Sgt. Slonaker with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

