LAGRANGE, Ga. — A police standoff in LaGrange is still ongoing after several hours Tuesday.

LaGrange Police are responding to an incident in the area of Sunny Point and Moss Creek. A heavy police presence is in the area, LaGrange Police said.

Earlier, LaGrange Police asked people to stay out of the area and asked those who live in the area to remain inside their homes.