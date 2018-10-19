LAGRANGE, Ga. – A recent coyote sighting is prompting LaGrange Police to remind people it is against the law to kill wildlife in city limits. The coyote was spotted on Lakewood Drive earlier this month, according to police.

Police Captain Mike Pheil said people should not be concerned if they see coyotes in daylight hours.

“The fact that this particular one is out and about during the daylight hours is not overly concerning or indicative that it may be sick,” Pheil said in a news release. “Though naturally more nocturnal, coyotes commonly move and hunt in the daytime, depending on environmental pressures.”

This coyote was spotted on Lakewood Drive in LaGrange.Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Pheil said people must have a permit or license to trap wildlife, based on DNR regulations. LaGrange Animal Services officials do not carry weapons or euthanize animals, unless animals exhibit signs of disease like rabies.

The LaGrange Police Department helps Animal Services handle euthanasia when needed.

© 2018 WXIA