Audio of 'racially charged' comments, alleged threats to Black residents under investigation, LaGrange Police say

At this time, police said the investigation is "ongoing" as the department continues to gather evidence.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange said they are investigating after audio clips began circulating online in which "racially charged comments" were used to discuss a LaGrange neighborhood and threats were made to "harm members of the African American community as a whole."

According to the LaGrange Police Department, they were first made aware of the audio clips on Saturday, March 6 - after police said it was shared by the person who recorded it - but learned that the clips had been recorded back in 2020.

Shortly after learning of the audio, the department said its Criminal Investigations Section "immediately" began looking into the origin of the clip, as well as the validity of the content.

Police said as part of this investigation, they contacted the person heard in the audio clip allegedly making the racist comments, as well as the person who originally recorded the audio clip. The names of those people were not shared.

The LaGrange Police Department said it "has been made aware of the concerns shared by many citizens of the City of LaGrange, and shares in these concerns."

"These types of comments are unacceptable in any setting, nor will they be tolerated if found to be criminal in nature," the police department said.

At this time, police said the investigation is "ongoing" as the department continues to gather evidence. Based on the "sensitive nature of the racially charged statements" police said they have been in contact with the Troup County District Attorney’s Office, who they said will review the case once the investigation in complete. Police said once all interviews and evidence is gathered in the case, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to review for final decision on criminal charges.