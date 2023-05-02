15-year-old boy shot in LaGrange, police say

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Handley Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back Saturday night in LaGrange, police say. They have no suspects.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Handley Street. The boy was found near 14 Habersham Drive where medical attention was given until an ambulance arrived.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information on this incident to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000. All information given is confidential and may lead to a reward.