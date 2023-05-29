Police investigation underway at LaGrange gas station

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police have set up crime scene tape at a convenience store Monday.
A spokesperson with a department said police were headed to a shooting call the evening of Memorial Day.
An 11Alive viewer sent in a photo of the scene along Whitesville Road. Officers are seen investigating at a Texaco gas station which shares a lot with Jr. Mart. It is across the street from a Marathon gas station along West Lukken Industrial Drive. A worker there told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they heard shots fired.
A blue Ford pick-up truck seemed to be at the center of the investigation. The driver-side door was left open.
11Alive is working to confirm more details.
