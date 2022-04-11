1 dead in wrong-way tractor trailer crash on I-85

The highway was shut down for around six hours for investigation and cleanup.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — One person died after a tractor-trailer crashed when the driver was traveling on the wrong side of Interstate 85 early Monday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol responded around 1:24 a.m. near mile marker seven in Troup County.

They said a tractor trailer was traveling north on I-85 southbound. Another truck, traveling on I-85 south, struck the wrong-way tractor trailer.

A GSP spokesperson said after impact, the wrong-way tractor trailer ended up in the median and back into the southbound lanes when it struck a third vehicle.