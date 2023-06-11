Body of man located under dock at Lake Allatoona | What we know

Witnesses later told authorities a 44-year-old man fell off the back of a pontoon boat while parked at the dock.

ATLANTA — The body of a man was recovered underneath a dock on Lake Allatoona Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Around, 5:20 p.m. game wardens said they were notified about a possible drowning on the lake in Cherokee County.

Witnesses later told them a 44-year-old man fell off the back of a pontoon boat while parked at the dock. They add that the man had also dropped his sunglasses and may have been trying to retrieve them.

At 5:45 p.m., authorities said a dive team located the man's body. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

At this time, there is no further information on the incident.