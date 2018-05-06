Officials are warning people to stay off Lake Lanier and the Chattahoochee River.

Recent rains have caused the lake and river to swell making it dangerous for even the most experienced swimmers and paddlers.

As a result, fifteen of the sixteen swimming areas on the lake have been closed.

RELATED | Family 'heartbroken' after couple found dead on boat in Lake Lanier

11Alive dug into the archives and found that, right now, the lake is at its highest June level in 60 years. Lake Lanier is currently sitting at 1,074 feet and is considered full when it hits 1,071 feet in the summer.

In the past month, 15 to 20 inches have fallen in the northern part of the water-shed causing Lanier’s levels to rise.

Officials are now doing 24-hour dam releases until at least next week to try to bring Lanier down. The dam is at the southern end of Lake Lanier and the 24-hour two-week long dam release is pretty uncommon. When it happens, 7,000 to 9,000 cubic feet of water is released downstream each second.

MORE | Body of Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

During that time the Chattahoochee can rise as much as 11 feet in a few minutes.

This means higher water levels, very strong currents, and drowning risk increase along with high bacteria levels in the river.

© 2018 WXIA