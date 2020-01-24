HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters spent Friday morning putting out a large fire at a boat dock on Lake Lanier.

Hall County Fire Services remain on the scene of a two-story boat dock where a pontoon boat and a ski boat were being stored off T Moore Road in western Hall County, they said.

One boat was on fire when they arrived and spread to the other boat in the dock, they said. Fire officials said the flames caused extensive damage to both boats and the dock.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been notified and crews are still working the scene. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.

Hall County Fire Services

