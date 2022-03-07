Man drowns on Lake Lanier, 1st major incident this holiday weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man died in Lake Lanier on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. It's the first major incident on the lake during a busy holiday weekend.
Around 7:30 p.m., Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources game wardens were called to a possible drowning near a home along Little River on Lake Lanier.
The man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced deceased, the DNR said.
The man's name has not been released yet.
