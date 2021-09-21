Man who drowned in Lake Lanier identified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab was able to identify the 42-year-old man from Duluth.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man who was found in Lake Lanier last week has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab was able to identify the man as Nermin Rustempasic, 42, of Duluth. Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigators notified his next of kin on Monday.

The body of Rustempasic, who owned a boat at Sunrise Cove Marina, was found 100 yards off the shore near Old Federal Campground.

Authorities said that there were "no immediate signs of trauma to the body and no initial evidence of foul play."