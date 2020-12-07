Search underway for possible drowning victim on Lake Lanier

Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man who went under near Harbor Landing and didn't resurface.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are scouring Lake Lanier in the search for a man they fear may have drowned on Saturday.

Hall County Fire Services said they were dispatched to the area of Harbor Landing on Lake Lanier around 4 p.m. and work searching for a 28-year-old man who witnesses said jumped into the water and didn't resurface.

By 5:40 p.m., Hall County Fire had turned the operation over to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Hall County Sheriff's Office who have continued their search.

As of 7:15 p.m., DNR spokesperson Mark McKinnon said his agency had no updates on the search. Neither agency has released the name of the victim.

Lake Lanier is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta and borders seven counties in the area. The more than 38,000-acre reservoir holds more than 600 billion gallons of water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.