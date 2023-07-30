Game wardens search for missing 27-year-old man on Lake Lanier

DNR said the man was swimming Saturday and crews continue to search for him.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Search crews are on the water working to locate a 27-year-old man Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said this is the second day in a row that crews are searching for the man. Game wardens and Hall County fire crews were first called to the search near Van Pugh Park on Saturday after the man was swimming and never came back up, according to DNR.

DNR has not shared any other details about the man but said updates would be forthcoming.

This marks the second drowning this weekend.