Search for man at Lake Lanier after he entered water, failed to resurface

The search is set to resume on Friday morning.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed they began a search Thursday for a man who "entered the water and failed to resurface."

Mark McKinnon, a public affairs officer with DNR's Law Enforcement Division, said they believe the man was working on his boat at Mary Alice Beach Park in Forsyth County when he went under.

"The search began last night and was suspended for darkness," DNR said.

Officials will resume the search again on Friday morning starting at 7:30 a.m.