Young man hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Lanier

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Hall County officials.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A young man was hospitalized Monday evening after a near-drowning incident at Lake Lanier, officials said.

The incident occurred in the area of Van Pugh Park, off Gaines Ferry Road in Hall County. A drowning was reported and Hall County Fire Rescue's marine rescue team responded.

According to the Hall County Fire Rescue public information officer, the marine rescue team "dropped MR-1 into the water and quickly located the victim via sonar."

"Once the victim was located, the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) was deployed and was then used to recover the victim to the surface. The victim was transferred to an awaiting ambulance in critical condition," a statement said.

The victim, identified only as a young man, is being treated at the hospital. His condition following transport to the hospital was unknown.

Hall County Fire Rescue said additional information would be made available Tuesday by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.